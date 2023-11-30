RTA announces service timings during 52nd Union Day

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the working hours for all services during the 52nd Union Day holiday. The change in business hours relate to customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport means, and service provider centers (technical inspection of vehicles).



Service Providers Centres (Vehicle Testing)

Service Provider Centres will be closed during the said holiday starting from Saturday, 2nd December. Only the vehicles technical inspection services will resume on Monday, 4th December, only in the following centres (Tasjeel Al Twar, AutoPro Satwa, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Awir, and Al Yalayis). Halls’ transactions will resume in all centres from Tuesday 5th December.



Customer Happiness Centres

During the holiday, customer happiness centres will be closed. Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual, around the clock.



Dubai Metro

From 30th November to 12th December: The Red and Green Lines will operate as follows: Thursday - Sunday (30th November – 3rd December) from 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day). Monday - Sunday (4th December – 10th December) from 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day). Monday and Tuesday (11th December – 12th December) from 5:00 am - 1:00 am (next day).



Dubai Tram

From (30th November – 12th December) Mondays to Saturdays from 6:00 am to 1:00 am the next day, and Sundays 9:00 am to 1:00 am (next day).



Public Buses (Dubai Bus)

As of 1st December to 3rd December, (16) bus routes will be redirected on Sheikh Zayed Road (only towards Abu Dhabi), namely: 10, 15, 21, 7, 8, 83, 91, E101, 98E, 96, 95A, 95, 91A, X94, X92, E102 and there will be an expected delay in bus service on these routes during the redirection period from 06:30 am to 11:30 am, in addition to canceling some trips due to the impact of road diversions. The stops of the mentioned bus routes will be closed during the mentioned dates and period.



The services will be normal on all other routes as following: Mondays to Thursdays 4:30 am to 12:30 am (next day) Fridays 5:00 am to 12:30 am (next day) Saturdays to Sundays 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day). The service timing of the metro link bus service will be synchronised with the metro operating times and trips.



Intercity Bus Routes

Bus Route (E100) was redirected to move from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to head for Abu Dhabi and Bus Route (E102) was redirected to move from Ibn Battuta Bus Station and head for Musaffah Community ONLY from 1st December to 4th December.



The services will be normal on all other routes as following: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Ibn Battuta to Musaffah, (E201) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain, (E303) from Union Station to Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from Deira City Centre to Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) from Union Station to Ajman, (E411) from Etisalat Station to Ajman and (E700) from Al Ittihad Station to Fujairah.



Marine Transport

Water Bus

Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall - Marina Walk 12:00 pm - 11:05 pm, Marina Promenade - Marina Mall 3:55 pm - 10:00 pm, Marina Terrace - Marina Walk 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm and the full line 3:55 pm - 9:40 pm.



Water Taxi

Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3) from 4:15 pm - 11:25 pm. The service will be available on demand from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Customers need to book in advance.



Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Water Canal (FR1) 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1) 2:25 pm and 7:25 pm, Dubai Water Canal - Bluewaters (FR2) 1:50 pm and 6:50 pm Bluewaters - Marina Mall (FR2) 2:50 pm and 7:50 pm, Marina Mall - Bluewaters (FR2) 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Bluewaters - Dubai Water Canal (FR2) 1:15 pm and 6:15 pm, tourist trips from Marina Mall (FR4) 11:30 am and 4:30 pm, Sharjah Aquarium - Al Ghubaiba (FR5) 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Al Ghubaiba - Sharjah Aquarium (FR5) 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm.



Abras

Old Dubai Souq - Baniyas (CR3) 10:00 am - 10:45 pm, Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4) 10:00 am - 11:25 pm, Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5) 10:00 am - 11: 15 pm, Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6), 10:00 am - 12:00 midnight, Al Seef - Al Fahidi - Old Dubai Souk (CR7) 3:10 pm - 10:55 pm, Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) 4:00 pm - 11:50 pm, Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City (BM2) 08:00 am - 11:50 pm, and sightseeing tours of the Dubai Water Canal and Sheikh Zayed Marine Transport Station (TR6) 4:00 pm - 10 :15 pm.



Public Parking

Public parking will be free during the Union Day holiday, except for the multi-level parking terminals, from Saturday 2nd December to Monday 4th December, and the parking tariff will resume on Tuesday 5th December 2023.







