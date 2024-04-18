RTA announces the return of taxi and public bus services, vehicle inspection centers, and customer happiness centers to work

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the return of taxi and public bus services to their previous status, with efforts underway to overcome any obstacles, acknowledging Dubai residents' resilience in the face of the recent weather conditions experienced by the emirate.

The authority has confirmed the resumption of work as usual at vehicle inspection centers and customer happiness centers, expressing gratitude to its customers for their cooperation and understanding of the situations arising from the weather conditions experienced by the Emirate of Dubai.

