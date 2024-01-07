RTA awards AED332m contract for Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai to improve the infrastructure of the road network to match Dubai's sustained growth, accommodate urban and population needs, and ensure smooth traffic flow, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for the Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project. This project, which extends from the intersection with Al Khail Road to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, costs AED332 million.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, has stated that the Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project is crucial to enhance connectivity between east-west transverse streets and north-south vertical streets. This project complements RTA's continuous efforts to improve the corridor. In 2013, RTA completed the widening of Umm Suqeim Street from the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road to the intersection of Al Khail Road. This project included the construction of two bridges, with three lanes in each direction, and three pedestrian bridges. As part of the bridges and roads leading to the Dubai Hills Mall project, a bridge was constructed on Umm Suqeim Street at its intersection with Dubai Hills and Al Barsha entrances.

Improved Connectivity

The Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project is a 4.6 km long project that extends from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The project includes an upgrade of the intersection with Al Barsha South Street, located near Kings School, by constructing an 800-metre-long tunnel with four lanes in each direction on Umm Suqeim Street. A signalised surface intersection will also be constructed as a part of the project.

"This project aims to improve the connectivity of four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. It will enhance the capacity of the streets to accommodate up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, ensure a smoother flow of traffic, and significantly reduce the travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road from 9.7 to 3.8 minutes. This project will serve various residential and developments areas, including Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, and Dubai Hills. These areas have an estimated population of about two million people," explained Al Tayer.

Completed Projects

RTA completed the initial phase of the Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project in 2013. This phase covered the sector between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It saw the construction of two 3-lane bridges. The first spans the eastern street parallel to Al Asayel Street, and the second crosses the western street parallel to the First Al Khail Road. It also included the construction of two signalised intersections at the junctures with Al Asayel Street and First Al Khail Road. Furthermore, three pedestrian bridges were constructed over Umm Suqeim Street to enhance pedestrian access between the Al Quoz and Al Barsha.

In 2020, RTA opened a central 500-metre bridge as part of the Bridges and Roads leading to Dubai Hills Mall Project. The bridge is located at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and the entrances of Dubai Hills and Al Barsha areas. It consists of four lanes in each direction and is capable of handling up to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

