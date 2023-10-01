RTA awards AED689 million contract for Hessa Street Improvement Project

The project is undertaken under the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid and the follow-up of Hamdan bin Mohammed

AL Tayer:

The project will improve 4 main intersections and widen Hessa Street to 4 lanes in each direction over a 4.5 km stretch

The project will increase the capacity of Hessa Street by 100%

By 2030, Hessa Street is projected to cater to residential communities housing 640,000 persons

The project encompasses a 13.5 km cycling track, and 2 bridges for cyclists and pedestrians crossing Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail Roads

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 1st October 2023

In response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council to continue with the development of roads infrastructure to keep pace with the fast development seen by Dubai, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded a contract for the Hessa Street Improvement Project.

The scope of the project runs 4.5 km from the intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to the intersection with Al Khail Road. The AED689 million project features revamping four main intersections along Hessa Street, namely, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. The project will double the number of lanes on Hessa Street from two to four in each direction, and boost Hessa Street's capacity by 100% to accommodate 8,000 vehicles per hour. The project works also include constructing a 13.5-kilometre cycling track.

640,000 individuals

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, DirectorGeneral,Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA said, “Hessa Street Improvement Project is an important project for developing the infrastructure of the roads network. The project serves several residential and development communities, such as Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha residential area, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The population of areas served by the project is expected to reach more than 640,000 individuals by 2030. The project will double the capacity of Hessa Street from 8,000 vehicles to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

“The project includes the improvement of four main intersections. The first is the intersection of Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road which will have a 2-lane directional ramp passing over the route of the Dubai Metro Red Line to serve traffic heading rightward from Sheikh Zayed Road to Hessa Street Eastwards to the Emirates Road. The second entails upgrading the intersection of Hessa Street with First Al Khail Street by increasing the number of lanes on the existing bridge of Hessa Street from three to four lanes in each direction along with traffic improvements to the surface signalised junction.

“The third covers improving the intersection of Hessa Street and Al Asayel Street by increasing the number of lanes from two to four in each direction along Hessa Street in addition to traffic improvements to the surface signalised junction. The fourth is the intersection of Hessa Street with Al Khail Road and includes constructing a two-lane directional ramp to serve the traffic bound Northwards to Al Khail Road in the direction of Sharjah,” explained Al Tayer.

Cycling Track

“The project encompasses constructing a 13.5 km track for bicycles and e-scooters measuring 4.5 metres in width, 2.5 metres for bicycle and e-scooters, and 2 metres for pedestrians. The track connects Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills via Hessa Street, serving residential areas like Al Sufouh, Al Barsha, and Barsha Heights. It improves the first and last-mile connectivity by linking with the Dubai Internet City Metro Station along with commercial and service destinations in the vicinity.

The new cycling track has the unique feature of encompassing two bridges. The first bridge crosses Sheikh Zayed Road, and the second crosses Al Khail Road and measures 5 metres in width: 3 metres for bicycles and e-scooters, and the remaining two meters for pedestrians. The design of Al Khail Road bridge has a unique geometric inspiration from the surrounding environment.

The development project on Hessa Street complements previous phases undertaken by RTA encompassing the widening of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and the construction of a flyover to link Hessa Street, Al Khail Street, and Al Barsha to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. This bridge facilitates smooth traffic flow to and from Al Barsha via Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road ensuring a smooth traffic flow in all directions including the surrounding development areas.

RTA also constructed a ramp passing above Al Houdh Intersection linking Al Yalayis Street inbound from Jebel Ali to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It extends 2.5 km and encompasses 5 lanes: three lanes in the direction of Dubai and two lanes in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

