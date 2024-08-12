RTA calls on school bus operators to fully comply with student safety requirements as the new school

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has called on all school bus operators in the Emirate to intensify their preparations for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, ensuring the provision of high-quality mobility services for students of all age groups. This call aligns with RTA’s vision of being the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility.

RTA continuously monitors the daily performance of the school transport sector across the Emirate, recognising the critical importance of this service to the UAE’s leadership and parents. As such, RTA is committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of students on school buses during their daily commutes between home and school, supported by the deployment of appropriate technologies to achieve these objectives.

After a refreshing summer break, RTA hopes that students across the Emirate are ready to return to school for a new academic year filled with excitement, challenges, and aspirations for a brighter future. In anticipation of this return, RTA has engaged with school administrations and school bus operators, urging them to place heightened emphasis on health and safety measures to sustain a secure and successful educational environment.

RTA places substantial importance on safety and health education, viewing them as fundamental pillars of the back-to-school season. It monitors the compliance of schools and operators with established procedures and requirements, urging them to meet their obligations to ensure student safety and to provide a secure and comfortable environment on board buses for both students and bus attendants. RTA’s specialised teams implement inspection campaigns to verify that bus operators adhere to school transport laws and standards.

Furthermore, buses undergo regular inspections to confirm their safety and roadworthiness and are equipped with emergency devices to guarantee swift responses in case of any emergency. Students are also required to follow the guidance of bus attendants when boarding and alighting, with attendants responsible for escorting students to the nearest point to their homes.

RTA has also directed school bus operators to instruct their drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations, particularly on roads and in areas surrounding schools, and to avoid obstructing the movement of other vehicles. This includes refraining from parking buses in front of entrances and exits near schools to mitigate traffic congestion and always ensure smooth traffic flow.

Training for Drivers and Attendants

RTA consistently mandates that school transport companies provide comprehensive training for their drivers and bus attendants on managing students safely and professionally. Drivers are also educated on their primary responsibility for ensuring student safety during their daily journeys through the adoption of safe driving practices.

RTA acknowledges the diligent efforts of operators and school administrations in working tirelessly to safeguard students during their daily trips. Operators conduct driver training under RTA’s supervision and remain committed to upholding safety standards and maintaining continuous communication with parents to reassure them about the safety of their children during their daily commutes on school buses.

