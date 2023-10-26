RTA carries out maintenance of 68 thousand traffic and directional signs in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed maintenance works on 67,816 traffic and directional signs across Dubai over six months in 2023. Works included preventive maintenance jobs for 57,151 signs as well as corrective maintenance jobs for 10,665 signs across Dubai.

Such works aimed at assessing the soundness of those signs to increase their efficiency, operational lifespan, and sustainability. The overall objective is to ensure the clarity and visibility of information contained in the signs, thus ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and movement of road users, which echoes RTA’s vision of achieving global leadership in smooth and sustainable mobility.

Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said, "RTA had undertaken maintenance works on 67,816 signs out of 206,697 traffic and directional signs across Dubai. 90% of maintenance works had been carried out according to RTA’s pre-planned annual schedules. Additional maintenance tasks had been carried out in response to reports received from field inspectors, RTA’s Call Centre, Madinati app as well as partners from government agencies.”

"Preventive maintenance involved a series of procedures, notably replacing faded signs, repainting signposts, cleaning signs, and other precautionary measures aimed at extending the operational lifespan of these signs. Works also included the replacement of traffic and directional signs damaged due to traffic accidents or weather-related factors, and individual misconducts.”

“The maintenance works had been mostly carried out on main streets like Sheikh Zayed Road, Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Emirates Road. Areas covered included Jebel Ali, Al Barsha, Al Warqa, Nad Al Sheba, Al Sabkha, Al Ras and others. Works would roll on to cover the entire emirate by the end of 2023,” added Al Ali.

