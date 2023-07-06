RTA carries out Quick Traffic Solutions on Al Seba Street

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) carried out improvements and quick traffic management solutions on Al Seba Street in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road - Garn Al Sabkha Street intersection. The step is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance the infrastructure and the traffic flow, as well as increasing the safety level for road users in Dubai.

Traffic improvements on Al Seba Street included the construction of an extra exit on Al Seba Street in the direction of Garn Al Sabkha Street intersection at Dubai Marina, with a capacity of 1,500 vehicles per hour. This additional exit streamlines the traffic flow from Al Seba Street in the direction of the Sheikh Zayed Road - Garn Al Sabkha Street intersection, thereby facilitating the exit from the area in all directions. Accordingly, the total capacity of exit lanes from Marina via Al Seba Street will rise sharply from 900 to 2,400 vehicles per hour, marking a significant increase of over 266%.

The traffic solution put into place will assist the traffic flow and reduce congestion on Al Marsa Street, particularly at the intersection with Al Sayorah Street. This, in turn, boosts traffic flow and cuts down the travel time in exiting Marina area via Al Seba Street to Sheikh Zayed Road, from 30 minutes to just 10 minutes, a 67% improvement. RTA urged the public and residents to use the new exit towards Sheikh Zayed Road to enhance the accessibility of their destinations.

