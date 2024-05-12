RTA completes 45% of first contract for Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the completion of 45% of the works in the first contract for Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project. The project scope extends 4.8 km from the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street. It involves the construction of three bridges extending 3.1 km with a capacity of 19,400 vehicles per hour in all directions.

The project has been undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and under the followup of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stated: “Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which spans 13 km along Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street, aims to facilitate free traffic movement along the corridor, enhance the capacity, and step-up traffic safety.”

Three Bridges

“The first contract of Phase 4 includes the construction of a 1335-metre-long bridge, with a capacity of three lanes in each direction, to ensure smooth traffic flow between Sheikh Rashid and the Falcon Intersection. The bridge has a capacity of 10,800 vehicles per hour in both directions. The second bridge extends 780 metres with a capacity of three lanes to serve traffic coming from the Falcon Intersection heading to Al Wasl Road with a capacity of 5400 vehicles per hour. The third is a two-lane bridge extending 985 metres to serve traffic coming from Jumeirah Street heading to Al Mina Street in the direction of the Falcon Intersection, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour,” explained Al Tayer.

“The project also includes constructing roads extending 4.8 km, improving surface intersections on Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, and constructing two pedestrian bridges on Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street. Works also include street lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage, and irrigation systems,” he added.

One Million Inhabitants

“Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is one of the largest projects currently being implemented by RTA. It involves the development of 15 intersections along 13 km and due to its scale, it has been split into five phases. The project serves Deira and Bur Dubai and development projects such as Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Mina Rashid. The project, which serves about one million people, is set to reduce journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030,” commented Al Tayer.

In Progress

“RTA is currently constructing Al Khaleej Street Tunnel, which extends from the end of the ramp of the Infinity Bridge in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street with Cairo Street. This 1650-metre-long tunnel has three lanes in each direction, accommodating 12,000 vehicles per hour. The tunnel facilitates free traffic flow for motorists from the Infinity Bridge heading to Deira and vice versa. The project also includes converting the intersection of Cairo and Al Wuheida Street from a roundabout to a signalised junction along with some improvements on Cairo Street and connecting the bridge ramp from Dubai Islands to the new Al Khaleej Street Tunnel heading northward,” explained Al Tayer.

Completed Phases

RTA has developed numerous intersections under Al Shindagha Corridor, including:

- The opening of Sheikh Rashid Road Intersection with Oud Metha Street (Wafi Intersection) along with the Intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street. This development included the construction of two bridges on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street with a capacity of two lanes in each direction, a bridge from Zaabeel Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road with a capacity of one lane, and a tunnel on Sheikh Rashid Road intersection with Al Mankhool Street with a capacity of four lanes in each direction.

- Opening five bridges providing entrances and exits to Dubai Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Abu Baker Al Siddique Road , with a total length of 2,571 metres and an estimated capacity of 20,700 vehicles per hour.

- Opening of a main bridge on Al Khaleej Street extending 570 metres, with a capacity of three lanes in the direction of Bur Dubai to serve traffic on Al Khaleej Street coming from the intersection of Abu Baker Al Siddique Road and traffic coming from Dubai Islands heading towards Al Shindagha Tunnel, with a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour, in addition to a surface intersection on Al Khaleej Street at the crossing of Omar bin Al Khattab Street.

- The completion of the Infinity Bridge, approximately 295 metres long, encompassing six lanes in each direction, and a three-metre-wide shared pedestrian and cycling lane. The bridge is topped by a 42-metre-high infinity-shaped arch, symbolising Dubai's unlimited ambitions and serving as a globally unique architectural landmark.

Falcon Intersection

RTA also completed the Falcon Intersection Improvement Project including the construction of two bridges along Al Khaleej Street: the first is a 750-metre bridge heading northward, and the second is a 1075-metre bridge heading southward, each with a capacity of six lanes in each direction, accommodating up to 24,000 vehicles per hour.

It also included the construction of a single-lane bridge for right-turn traffic from Khalid bin Al Waleed Road to Al Khaleej Street extending 250 metres with a capacity of 1,600 vehicles per hour.

The project also included a two-lane tunnel extending 500 metres for left-turn traffic coming from Khalid bin Al Waleed Road heading to Al Mina Street with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. Works also included the construction of a signalised surface junction connecting Al Khaleej Street to Al Ghubaiba Road and Khalid bin Al Waleed Road.

