RTA completes all phases of Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project on Bur Dubai side

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated the final bridge of the Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street intersection development project, completing all phases of the Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project in Bur Dubai.

This achievement ensures uninterrupted traffic flow from Al Garhoud Bridge to Port Rashid via Infinity Bridge, extending to the Waterfront Market.

The project has significantly reduced travel time along the corridor, cutting it from 80 minutes to just 12 minutes. Traffic from Jumeirah Street to Infinity Bridge now takes only five minutes, while journeys from Infinity Bridge to Al Mina Street and Al Wasl Road at the 2nd December Street intersection also take five minutes.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated that the project aligns with directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Spanning 13 km, the corridor serves one million residents and major developments, including Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, and Port Rashid.

The project, covering Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street, includes 15 intersections, 18 km of bridges and tunnels, and a traffic capacity increase from 6,400 to 24,000 vehicles per hour. Travel time has been reduced from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes, with an estimated economic benefit of AED45 billion over 20 years.

The final bridge at the Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street intersection features five bridges totalling 3.1 km, accommodating 19,400 vehicles per hour. The project also includes two pedestrian bridges to enhance safety.

The Falcon Intersection, at Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road and Al Mina Street, consists of three bridges and a tunnel with a total capacity of 28,800 vehicles per hour. The development includes major bridges along Al Khaleej Street and a tunnel for left-turn traffic from Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road to Al Mina Street.

The Infinity Bridge, a landmark structure with a distinctive arch representing the infinity symbol, spans 295 metres and provides 12 lanes with a capacity of 24,000 vehicles per hour. It also features a 3-metre-wide cycling track and a 75-metre-wide navigation channel for safe vessel passage.

The double-deck route extends from Infinity Bridge to Deira along Al Corniche Street, offering six lanes in each direction. The route connects to Al Khaleej Street and integrates surface roads with signalised intersections.

Five bridges have been constructed to provide direct access to Dubai Islands, with a total capacity of 20,700 vehicles per hour. These bridges ensure smooth connectivity from Al Khaleej Street and the surrounding areas.

Currently 30 percent complete, the 1,650-metre tunnel will connect Infinity Bridge in Deira to Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, providing three lanes in each direction with a capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour.

The RTA has launched a project to provide direct access to Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai. The new bridge will span 1,425 metres over Dubai Creek, with four lanes in each direction, a pedestrian and cycling path, and a 75-metre-wide navigation channel for vessel passage.

