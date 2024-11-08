RTA completes all works of developing Al Jamayel Street (formerly Garn Al Sabkha Street)

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of all works on the Al Jamayel Street Development Project (formerly known as Garn Al Sabkha). The project included the construction of four bridges spanning 2,874 metres, with a capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour. It also involved the development of roads extending over seven kilometres, improvements to surface intersections along the service road parallel to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, as well as the installation of street lighting, traffic signals, traffic management systems, a rainwater drainage network, and an irrigation system.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, “Al Jamayel Street is a crucial corridor linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, enhancing traffic flow between these major routes via First Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street. The road runs from the intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through First Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street. It stretches seven kilometres, consisting of four lanes in each direction and has a capacity of about 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.”

The street serves several residential and development areas, most notably Jumeirah Lakes Towers, The Gardens, Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, The Springs, Emirates Hills, Dubai Production City, and Jumeirah Golf Estates. The population of these areas is estimated at around 250,000 residents.

Development of Al Jamayel Street

Al Tayer continued, “The project has reduced travel time by 40% for traffic from Al Jamayel Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading towards Al Qusais and Deira, cutting peak travel time from 20 minutes to 12 minutes. Additionally, it has reduced travel time from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port by 70%, from 21 minutes to just 7 minutes.”

Project Details

This series of four bridges opened in phases. The first bridge spans 666 metres, with a two-lane capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, easing traffic flow and preventing congestion of vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road onto the service road leading to Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Production City. The second bridge, measuring 601 metres, also has two lanes with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, facilitating traffic from Al Jamayel Street eastwards to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, then north towards Al Qusais and Deira.

The third bridge, 664 metres long with two lanes, supports a smooth traffic flow from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road southwards to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port, with a capacity of approximately 3,200 vehicles per hour. The fourth bridge, which opened at the start of this month, spans 943 metres with two lanes in each direction and a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour. This bridge connects Al Jamayel Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, ensuring smooth traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Master Plan

The Al Jamayel Street Development Project is part of the RTA’s master plan to develop strategic and arterial east-west road corridors, including Al Yalayis Street and Expo Road, which were completed in recent years. These corridors support Dubai’s transportation network, cater to numerous development projects along the routes, and accommodate current and future traffic volumes.

Captions:



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.