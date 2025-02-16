RTA Completes Construction of 40 Air-Conditioned Rest Areas for Delivery Riders

Al Tayer:

• The project enhances road safety and provides a safe and comfortable environment for delivery riders

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders across key locations in the emirate. The initiative is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance road safety, improve quality of life, and provide essential services and comfort for delivery riders while they wait for new orders. It also aims to reduce the risk of road accidents and encourage compliance with traffic laws and regulations.

Road Safety

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, stated: “The implementation of these rest areas underscores RTA’s commitment to providing a safe and comfortable environment for delivery riders, particularly amid the rapid growth of the sector in recent years.

"By the end of June, Dubai was home to 2,535 companies offering motorcycle delivery services, with a total fleet of 46,600 delivery bikes. This initiative also reinforces road safety for all road users and aligns with Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy, which targets ‘Zero Fatalities,’ positioning the emirate as a global leader in the road safety.”

Al Tayer added: “The rest areas had been designed to minimise sun exposure while ensuring effective insulation without obstructing visibility. Each facility features an air-conditioned seating area accommodating up to 10 riders, depending on the location, along with designated parking spaces for motorcycles adjacent to the rest areas.”

“Locations were selected based on operational data analysis, demand for delivery services, and coordination with delivery companies. As a result, rest areas have been established in key areas, including Hessa Street, Barsha Heights, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Riggat Al Buteen, Umm Suqeim (Jumeirah 3), Jumeirah (Al Wasl Road), The Greens, Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Rashidiya, Al Satwa, Nad Al Hamar, Al Nahda, Oud Metha, Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Dubai Motor City, and Al Garhoud.”

Delivery Sector Excellence Award

RTA has implemented a comprehensive framework for the delivery sector to ensure high-quality service standards for the public, including the issuance of professional certifications for delivery riders.

In 2022, RTA launched the Delivery Service Excellence Award to foster competition among companies and delivery riders, promote higher road safety standards, ensure compliance with traffic regulations, and enhance customer service. The inaugural winners were honoured in 2024, with preparations underway for the second edition of the award this year.

Categories and Selection Criteria

The Delivery Sector Excellence Award comprises three categories: Companies, Riders, and Partners. It recognises the top three delivery service companies and the top three platform and app-based delivery providers. A new Best Partner category has been introduced, and the number of winners in the Outstanding Rider category has been increased to 200 in response to the growing demand observed in the first edition.

The Best Company category is evaluated based on compliance with quality, health, safety, and environmental standards, adherence to RTA regulations, adoption of global best practices and advanced technologies, continuous training and qualification of riders, and contributions to customer satisfaction improvement.

The Best Rider category focuses on compliance with driving regulations, quality and safety standards, and professional driving conduct. Rider performance is assessed to ensure service excellence, safety, and professionalism, fostering sector growth within a secure and sustainable environment.

