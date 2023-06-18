RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the completion of seven new footbridges across various areas of Dubai. These pedestrian bridges are built in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council to enhance traffic safety. The bridges provide safe mobility means for pedestrians crossing roadways, contribute to Dubai’s development into a bicycle-friendly city and promote the city's wellbeing. Attaining these goals will maximise the happiness of both residents and visitors of Dubai.

A bridge connecting Al Khaleej Street between the intersection of Omar Bin Khattab Street and Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street, near Dubai Hospital is among the new footbridges. In addition, six more footbridges totalling 888 metres in length are being constructed across the emirate. The design emphasized the use of aesthetic and innovative components, as well as hi-tech electromechanical systems, alarms, firefighting, and remote monitoring systems. The bridges are equipped with dedicated bike tracks and racks.

“The construction of footbridges is consistent with Dubai's traffic safety strategy, which aims to make the city the safest in the world in terms of traffic safety. It also seeks to reduce fatalities from run-over accidents to as low as zero by providing infrastructure and safety measures for motorists and cyclists,” commented Al Tayer.

The construction of these bridges adheres to the highest international standards for traffic safety evidenced by numerous service facilities such as electric elevators, alarm and firefighting systems, remote monitoring and others. Meanwhile, attention was given to employing creative and aesthetic aspects during construction.,” said Mattar Al Tayer.

10 Folds

The number of footbridges has more than tenfold increase in the last 17 years, from 13 in 2006 to 129 at the end of last year. RTA intends to construct another 36 footbridges during 2021-2026, bringing the total number of pedestrian bridges to 165 bridges,” noted Al Tayer.

When crossing roadways, Al Tayer urged citizens, residents and tourists visiting Dubai to use footbridges and subways. He also urged motorists to observe speed limits and slow down at pedestrian crossings to ensure their own and other road users’ safety.

RTA has inaugurated a new footbridge on Al Khaleej Street, connecting the junction of Omar Bin Al Khattab Street and Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street, near Dubai Hospital. This bridge spans about 120 metres long, 3.4 metres wide, and 6.5 metres high from the asphalt. It has two elevators, stairs, and a room for electromechanical systems like alarms, fire-fighting systems and remote monitoring systems.

New Footbridges

Six-footbridges are presently under construction on different major streets in the emirate. These include a bridge on Al Mina Street situated between Al Saqr and Al Mina intersections, measuring 109 metres long, 3.4 metres wide, and 6.5 metres high from the asphalt. Another bridge is on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street between Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, which spans 91 metres long, 3.4 metres wide, and 6.5 metres in height from the asphalt. Both bridges are equipped with elevators, stairs, and a room for electromechanical systems that contain alarm and fire-fighting systems as well as remote monitoring systems.

The third footbridge will be constructed on Ras Al Khor Road, forming a link between the Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. It is 174 metres long 3.4 metres wide in the first section, 4.1 metres in the second section, and 6.5 metres high from the asphalt. It also has two 120-metre-long ramps, each 1.9 metres wide for cyclists. The fourth bridge will be constructed on Ras Al Khor Road, directly across Marhaba Mall and Wasl Complex in Nadd Al Hamar. It measures 101 metres long, 3.4 metres wide, and 6.5 metres high, with two ramps on either side, each spanning 120 metres in length and 1.9 metres in width. Both bridges have electromechanical system rooms that hold alarm and firefighting systems, as well as remote monitoring systems.

Al Quoz Creative Zone

The fifth bridge will be built on Al Manara Road in the Al Quoz Creative Zone with aesthetic elements that complement the design identity and artistic elements of the facilities and components of the zone. The bridge is 45 metres long, 5.5 metres wide and a 6 metres high from the asphalt. It has two ramps on either side, each stretching 210 metres.

The sixth bridge will be built on Al Khawaneej Street, opposite to the Arabian Centre. It has a length of 248 metres, 5.6 metres in wide, and a height of 6 metres from the asphalt. This bridge will have two electric elevators and two ramps, each of which ramp extends 128.5 metres in length and 5.6 metres in width. This bridge will also be connected to the cycling track of the area.

Bridge Construction Standards

RTA has recently inaugurated a series of footbridges aimed at providing safe mobility means for pedestrians enabling them to cross the roads. These bridges boast a distinctive design, that is influenced by the unique characteristics of each region and is in shape and colour harmony with the surrounding buildings. Several factors were considered in choosing the locations for these footbridges, notably, the rate of run-over accidents, traffic intensity, mobility of residents between both sides of the road, distance from the nearest pedestrian crossing, locations of public transportation stations, and areas where markets, shopping centres, and government and private establishments are situated.

