RTA completes expansion of internal roads A11 and A26 at Al Mizhar

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has accomplished infrastructure enhancements on Streets A11 and A26 in Al Mizhar area. The project involved widening two streets from two to four lanes in both directions, covering a total distance of 6.8 km. This expansion has doubled the road capacity from 1,200 to 2,400 vehicles per hour and halved congestion during peak times.



These improvements are part of RTA's traffic solutions for 2024 aimed at enhancing the quality and efficiency of Dubai's road network to ensure smoother traffic flow, and better serve the needs of residents, schools, and businesses in the area, which is experiencing rapid population growth.



Hussein Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA said, “These upgrades included the installation of 90 new lighting poles on Streets A11 and A26 to ensure safety and visibility for road users. Additionally, the project has added 551 parking slots to accommodate the needs of local schools and residents.



“As part of these enhancements, RTA added a 5.7 km cycling track to promote the use of bikes as an eco-friendly mobility mode. Dubai is focused on providing integrated infrastructure to encourage the use of soft and individual transit means in support of Dubai’s drive to become a bicycle-friendly city that provides residents to practice sports and use healthy transport alternatives," said Al Banna.



“The project also featured improvements at the intersection of Street 5 and Algeria Street where the traffic light was relocated to the intersection of Algeria Street and Street 11, which has reduced the average waiting time from 2.1 minutes to just 50 seconds. Moreover, two new roundabouts have been introduced on Street 26A to improve turning movements, benefiting the approximately one million users of the road,” added Al Banna.



RTA is continuing with its ongoing improvements for 2024, which include a raft of projects aimed at improving traffic flow at over 45 locations across Dubai. The overall objective is to enhance the capabilities of the road network to support sustainable growth and maintain Dubai’s position as one of the best road networks worldwide.









