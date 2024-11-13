RTA completes preventive maintenance on 23 major streets and intersections spanning 19.7 km to boost efficiency

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed preventive maintenance on 14 major roads and 9 key intersections across various areas of Dubai in the third quarter of 2024. These efforts are part of RTA’s strategy to enhance the operational efficiency, sustainability, and structural integrity of the road network, ensuring smooth traffic flow and improved safety for all road users. This initiative aligns with RTA’s vision of becoming a global leader in seamless and sustainable mobility, adhering to the highest international practices.

Preventive maintenance works carried out during Q3 2024 focused on several key streets in Dubai, including Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Rebat Street, Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Al Ittihad Street, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Street, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, Al Musalla Street, Al Satwa Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, Al Marabea' Street, and Zabeel 1 Street. The maintenance activities, based on road classifications, covered highways, freeways, arterial roads, and internal roads in six residential areas and one commercial area.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, commented on these efforts: "RTA prioritizes the sustainability of Dubai’s infrastructure and the safety of all road users, which remains our top commitment. As part of these efforts, preventive maintenance was carried out on key streets across the emirate in Q3 2024. This included renewing pavement layers based on road conditions, repairing damage caused by natural factors, and repaving damaged asphalt and tile sections in affected areas."



Al Banna emphasised RTA’s commitment to comprehensive maintenance efforts covering all main roads and their facilities, noting that these efforts are in line with Dubai’s urban growth and development with the goal of fostering the quality of life for residents and visitors to Dubai.

He added: "RTA utilises the latest smart technologies in maintenance works to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety. This enables accurate monitoring of the operational condition of road facilities, predicting the lifespan of roads, and determining the necessary actions to maintain operational efficiency and structural integrity throughout their service life. Additionally, during maintenance works, RTA adheres to the highest standards of road user safety and smooth traffic flow, aiming to minimise congestion and vehicle density during this period."

