RTA completes traffic improvements at Repton School Dubai in Nad Al Sheba and GEMS Al Khaleej International School in Al Warqa

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic enhancements at the Repton School Dubai in Nad Al Sheba and GEMS Al Khaleej International School in Al Warqa. These upgrades included the addition of about 150 parking spaces at each school, as well as the provision of safe entrances and exits to the newly expanded parking areas. Designed to improve traffic flow during student drop-off and pick-up times, the enhancements are anticipated to reduce congestion and delays by 35% to 50%.

RTA is dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and flow of Dubai’s Road network, with a particular focus on school zones, in line with the urban and developmental growth of the UAE and Dubai. These initiatives serve all road users, including teaching staff, bus drivers, and parents, prioritising the safety of everyone on Dubai’s streets.

The traffic enhancements have doubled the parking capacity at Repton School Dubai in Nad Al Sheba to 300 spaces, representing a 100% increase. Similarly, Al Khaleej International School in Al Warqa has seen a 125% expansion in parking capacity, now totalling 270 spaces. These upgrades underscore RTA’s ongoing commitment to advancing Dubai’s infrastructure, supporting sustainable growth, and enhancing the well-being and happiness of residents in line with the vision of making Dubai the best city in the world to live in.

The improvements encompassed the construction of integrated and safe pedestrian pathways and crossings, along with the installation of directional signage, road markings, and traffic-calming measures in school areas, all designed in compliance with approved technical standards.

