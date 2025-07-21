RTA Completes Upgrade of 22 Bus Stations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed improvements of 22 public bus stations across the emirate, including 16 passenger stations and 6 bus depots. These efforts are part of a strategic plan to expand the public transport network, raise service quality, and provide safe and integrated mobility services that meet the expectations of Dubai’s residents and visitors.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, stated: “The project complements RTA’s efforts to enhance the public transport infrastructure and encourage residents to use mass transit for their daily commuting. The bus depots serve as key hubs for the maintenance and cleaning of the bus fleet, which currently stands at 1,387 buses.”

He added: “We were keen to ensure that the role of bus stations goes beyond mere waiting areas to include offering integrated services that make passengers’ journeys easier and more enjoyable through improved facilities, safer and more comfortable environments for all categories of users, especially People of Determination and cyclists, besides targeting seamless integration with Dubai Metro and taxi services,” he said.

Advanced Stations

Al Tayer added: “The project involved the upgrade of 16 passenger bus stations, including nine in Deira and seven in Bur Dubai. Works included refurbishing passenger waiting areas, renovating building façades, modernising infrastructure systems and pavements, and providing prayer areas at selected locations. These stations serve 110 bus routes with a peak-hour capacity of around 710 buses.”

“Additionally, six major bus depots were upgraded in Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwayah, Al Awir, Jebel Ali, and Al Quoz. The works involved revamping workshops, preparing dedicated lanes for inspection and maintenance, installing engine washing systems, upgrading driver accommodation facilities, improving lighting and drainage networks, reinforcing security systems infrastructure, and redesigning bus parking areas to maximise operational efficiency,” he mentioned.

Enhancing Connectivity and Integration

This project forms part of RTA’s broader vision to strengthen connections between various public transport modes through first and last-mile solutions. Enhancements promote easier access to stations by supporting pedestrian pathways, bicycle parking, and safe crossings, thereby encouraging the use of sustainable transport options.

The achievement complements previous RTA projects, including the development of modern stations at key locations such as Al Ghubaiba, Union, Al Jafiliya, Oud Metha, Al Satwa, Etisalat, Al Baraha, International City, and Dubai International Airport (Terminal 3).

World-Class Buses

The station development project complements RTA’s investment in a modern fleet of public buses that meet the highest standards of safety, comfort, and quality. The buses comply with the European “Euro 6” low-emission standards—the first of their kind in the Middle East and North Africa—and are equipped with comfortable seating and advanced safety features.

RTA has recently signed a contract to procure 637 new buses of various sizes, all compliant with Euro 6 standards. The delivery will take place in 2025 and 2026. The agreement includes 40 fully electric, zero-emission buses from Zhongtong, tailored to Gulf specifications and tested regionally. Each electric bus is 12 metres long and accommodates 72 passengers. This represents the largest and first-of-its-kind electric bus contract in the UAE.

The procurement agreement also includes the supply of 451 city buses, of which 400 are 12-metre MAN buses with a capacity of 86 passengers each, and 51 are 12-metre Zhongtong buses, each accommodating 72 passengers. These buses are designed to deliver high standards of safety, comfort, and quality.

Furthermore, RTA will add 76 double-decker VOLVO buses, each 13 metres long with a capacity of 98 passengers, and 70 articulated Isuzu Anadolu buses, 18 metres long with a capacity of 111 passengers. These vehicles are specifically intended for high-density urban areas and emerging communities, supporting broader geographic coverage across Dubai while enhancing occupancy rates.