RTA cuts permit issuance time for passenger transport drivers from 24 Hours to Instant

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expedited the procedure for getting professional passenger transport drivers permit, decreasing the wait time from 24 hours to immediate issue, in an effort to maximize customer satisfaction.

"This initiative is part of RTA’s digital transformation strategy for permits. It includes taxi drivers, luxury vehicle drivers, and school bus drivers,” said Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Driver Affairs at the Public Transport Agency.

Securing the permit involves simple steps, as the affiliated company has to apply for a permit on RTA website and pay the permit fee. The driver on the hand must instal the Dubai Drive app on smart devices and complete the pre-registration within the app. Once the affiliated company is done with application procedures the driver instantly receives the digital permit through RTA-DUBAI DRIVE app, which is available on all types of smart devices.

This move is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance digital transformation in all its services. It is also in line with the Smart City initiative and RTA’s 3rd Strategic Goal "People Happiness" by conserving the effort and time of these drivers in acquiring the permits required to practice these professions.

“The aim of the new digital permits for practicing professional passenger transport drivers (bus and taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs) as well as school transport attendants is to bring happiness to customers through offering services that save their time and effort. It enables them to have such permits issued via smart channels and obtain digital permits via the RTA-DUBAI DRIVE app on smartphones,” added Al Akraf.

“RTA is always keen to keep pace with the latest developments in modern technologies and employ them to serve its customers across various segments of the community,” concluded Al Akraf.

