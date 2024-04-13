RTA DUBAI ANNOUNCES NEW RED LINE METRO ROUTE

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced a new metro service route along its Red Line that begins operation from Monday April 15.

The new route will see two direct routes join the metro Red Line with Route 1 trains departing from Centrepoint Station heading to Expo 2020 Station, so passengers can easily reach any station between the Gardens and Expo 2020 stations.

After the first track train passes, the second track train will arrive at the same platform. Track 2 trains start their journey from Centrepoint station heading to the UAE Exchange station, so passengers can easily reach any station between the Ibn Battuta and UAE Exchange stations. Without having to change between trains at Jebel Ali station.

Passengers are being advised to check the metro screens before boarding to make sure they are catching the correct train.

