RTA Dubai Announces Reopening of Beirut St. and Al Nahda St. Tunnel

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has officially reopened the tunnel at the crucial intersection of Beirut St. and Al Nahda St. for traffic in both directions.
RTA urges motorists to stay updated on road conditions by following their official accounts for real-time updates and alerts.
It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority announced yesterday, Saturday, that customers, in the event of losing their vehicle plates, can go to one of the following centers:
Shamil Al Qusais Center
Kars Al Mizar Center
Distinguished Al Mazhar Markets Center
Renewal Center
Tamam Al Kandy Center
Integrated Al Awir Center
Integrated Al Qouz Center
Distinguished Al Barsha Mall Center
Wasel Jaddaf Center.
