RTA Dubai Announces Reopening of Beirut St. and Al Nahda St. Tunnel

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has officially reopened the tunnel at the crucial intersection of Beirut St. and Al Nahda St. for traffic in both directions.

RTA urges motorists to stay updated on road conditions by following their official accounts for real-time updates and alerts.

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority announced yesterday, Saturday, that customers, in the event of losing their vehicle plates, can go to one of the following centers:

Shamil Al Qusais Center

Kars Al Mizar Center

Distinguished Al Mazhar Markets Center

Renewal Center

Tamam Al Kandy Center

Integrated Al Awir Center

Integrated Al Qouz Center

Distinguished Al Barsha Mall Center

Wasel Jaddaf Center.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.