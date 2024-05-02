RTA Dubai Announces Temporary Suspension of City Bus Service

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a temporary suspension of city bus services due to unstable weather conditions. The authority urged the public to monitor its channels for updates. It affirmed its full readiness to ensure smooth mobility for all road users in Dubai amidst the current weather fluctuations.

The authority stated via its "X" account: "The Roads and Transport Authority is fully prepared and exerting all efforts to ensure smooth mobility for all road users in Dubai amidst the current weather fluctuations."

The authority advised the public to follow safety guidelines when driving during weather fluctuations, stating, "Stay away from areas where rainwater accumulates, and drive carefully on wet roads." Additionally, it added, "Do not attempt to increase your speed by overtaking a slow-moving vehicle in front of you, or by moving away from a vehicle behind you, as wet roads increase the likelihood of vehicle skidding and reduce brake efficiency.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.