RTA Dubai designates 9 centers for receiving vehicle plates in case of loss

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority clarified that in the event of a lost vehicle plate, its owner must immediately report the loss and apply for a replacement or damaged plate through the authority's electronic portal rta.ae.

The authority, via its official account on (X) platform, indicated that customers can receive their new vehicle plates at one of the following centers:

Shamil Al Qusais Center

Kars Al Mizar Center

Distinguished Al Mazhar Markets Center

Renewal Center

Tamam Al Kandy Center

Integrated Al Awir Center

Integrated Al Qouz Center

Distinguished Al Barsha Mall Center

Wasel Jaddaf Center.

