RTA Dubai designates 9 centers for receiving vehicle plates in case of loss

Published
By E247

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority clarified that in the event of a lost vehicle plate, its owner must immediately report the loss and apply for a replacement or damaged plate through the authority's electronic portal rta.ae.

The authority, via its official account on (X) platform, indicated that customers can receive their new vehicle plates at one of the following centers:

Shamil Al Qusais Center
Kars Al Mizar Center
Distinguished Al Mazhar Markets Center
Renewal Center
Tamam Al Kandy Center
Integrated Al Awir Center
Integrated Al Qouz Center
Distinguished Al Barsha Mall Center
Wasel Jaddaf Center.

