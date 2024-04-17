RTA Dubai specifies the stations where Dubai Metro operates on the Green Line

The Roads and Transport Authority announced that Dubai Metro is currently operating on the Green Line at the following stations: from Etisalat Station to Abu Hail Station, and from Al Khor Station to Al Ras Station. It is noted that bus services have been provided for affected stations.

