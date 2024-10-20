RTA Expands Al Warqa’a Connectivity with New Access and Exit Points from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to enhance the infrastructure of residential areas to accommodate population growth and urban expansion, improve quality of life, and promote residents’ well-being, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is undertaking a project to provide an additional entrance and exit points for Al Warqa’a area, directly from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Works include improvements across an internal road network spanning eight kilometres to manage increased traffic volumes.

Upon completion, the project will increase road capacity by 5,000 vehicles per hour, reduce travel time by 80%—from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes—and cut journey distances from 5.7 kilometres to 1.5 kilometres. The project is set for completion within one year.

350,000 Residents Served

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated: “The new entrance and exit points for Al Warqa’a area aligns with RTA’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, including roads, lighting, and rainwater drainage systems in residential areas to handle increasing traffic volumes. This project will benefit over 350,000 residents and includes the construction of a new access point from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Additionally, the scope includes the development of Al Warqa’a 1 Street and the conversion of existing roundabouts into signalised junctions with advanced specifications to alleviate traffic congestion. These improvements are projected to boost the capacity of Al Warqa’a 1 Street by 30%.”

Ongoing Projects in Al Warqaa

“RTA is currently constructing internal roads in Al Warqa’a 3 and Al Warqa’a 4. A 16-kilometre cycling track will also be constructed to connect with existing tracks in neighbouring areas. In a previous phase, RTA completed internal road improvements in Al Warqa’a, which included upgrades around the School of Scientific Research in Al Warqa’a 4 and roadworks serving Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project in the same area, which comprises 136 villas. These improvements also include pedestrian pathways, pavements, and parking entrances for residents, along with lighting works. Additionally, RTA completed a 7.4-kilometre cycling track to encourage cycling as a sustainable and alternative mode of transport, supporting the first and last-mile strategy,” Al Tayer commented.

Internal Roads

Earlier this year, RTA completed internal roads and lighting projects in Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. The works involved the construction of 32 roads spanning 10 kilometres and lighting installations along over 43,000 metres. The project boosted road capacity by 200%, increasing traffic volume from 500 vehicles per hour to 1,500 vehicles per hour in both directions. It has also improved connectivity between Al Qusais Industrial Areas and four main roads: Amman Street, Beirut Street, Aleppo Street, and Damascus Street. This initiative enhanced access to over 320 workshops, 25 residential buildings, retail shops, and educational zones, benefiting an area with a population density of around 60,000 residents.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.