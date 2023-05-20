RTA Extends Closure of Floating Bridge for Enhanced Maintenance and Technical Tests

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the extension of the closure of the Floating Bridge in both directions until further notice. The purpose of this extension is to conduct thorough technical tests and ensure the efficient maintenance of the bridge. This proactive approach aims to guarantee the safety and convenience of motorists in the long run.

During the closure, motorists are advised to utilize several alternative routes to minimize disruption to their daily commutes. These options include the reliable Al Maktoum Bridge, the modern Infinity Bridge, the convenient Al Garhoud Bridge, and the easily accessible Al Mamzar exit when arriving from Al Ittihad Street. In addition, drivers can rely on well-connected main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd. and Emirates Rd. to conveniently reach their destinations without significant delays.

By providing these alternative routes, the RTA ensures that the closure of the Floating Bridge does not result in any inconvenience or hinder the smooth flow of traffic. The extended closure and meticulous maintenance work being carried out signify the RTA's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and functionality in Dubai's transport infrastructure.

Motorists are advised to stay updated on the progress of the maintenance work through official channels and cooperate with the RTA's efforts to ensure a seamless driving experience.

