RTA Finishes 700- Meter Expansion on Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a 700-metre road widening on Sheikh Zayed Road for traffic near to Umm Al Sheif Street exit. The upgrade expanded the lanes from six to seven, increasing capacity by 16% to accommodate up to 14,000 vehicles per hour. The project forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance road efficiency and optimise traffic flow across Dubai, reducing congestion and ensuring smoother and more reliable journeys for road users.

Sheikh Zayed Road is one of Dubai’s main and busiest highways due to its strategic location. It serves as a vital economic corridor, surrounded by residential communities, schools, and prominent commercial and financial landmarks, including Dubai International Financial Centre, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. The road is also home to global companies, banks, investment institutions, hotels, and leisure destinations, making it a pivotal artery for commercial activity and daily mobility.

The widening of Sheikh Zayed Road was implemented to improve traffic flow for vehicles coming from Abu Dhabi near Umm Al Sheif Street exit by eliminating overlap points near Umm Al Sheif junction, a known congestion hotspot during evening peak hours. The upgrade is expected to reduce travel time in the area, while the additional lane enhances safety by lowering traffic density for road users.