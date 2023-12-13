- RTA honours 20 Emirati fresh graduates under Al-Masar Roads and Traffic Engineering Programme in coop with IRF

• 118 training hours completed by interns over 10 months

• The programme is part of a master plan for grooming young Emriatis for the future





His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently recognised 20 male and female fresh Emirati graduate engineers who completed a 10-month specialised training programme in Roads and Traffic Engineering. The programme is conducted by RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency in collaboration with the International Road Federation (IRF) in Washington, USA, a strategic partner of RTA and a prominent international organisation of the industry.



Al Tayer commended the graduates for their dedication to acquiring new skills, enhancing their technical abilities, and refining their competencies. He encouraged honorees to continue their educational pursuits, further develop their leadership and professional skills, and strive to elevate their efficiency and professionalism.



Al Tayer stressed the importance of nurturing young local talents for the future, and RTA’s commitment to creating an ideal environment that supports n and fosters young leaders to empower and equip them with leadership and innovative tools to contribute to the current and future advancement of RTA.



Al-Masar Programme

The recent graduates of Al-Masar Specialized Training Programme in Roads and Traffic Engineering, which is specifically aimed at engineers with one to three years of experience, at RTA’s the Traffic and Roads Agency. It covered 118 training hours spread over 10 months, offering a rich curriculum designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of graduates in a variety of disciplines, especially in key areas of expertise essential for highway project management, traffic safety engineering, road design and safety auditing. They also delved into the study of traffic systems and modern transportation means, infrastructure asset management, the quality of paving materials, contracts and procurement, and financial management of road projects. Attendees completed all training modules passed the final tests and presented the graduation projects.



“RTA dispatched a group of distinguished graduates from its training programme to attend the “Roads to Tomorrow" conference held from 14th – 17th November in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, The conference celebrated the 75th anniversary of the International Road Federation (IRF), and provided the graduates with an opportunity to gain international experience and present their project ideas,” said Athari Mohammed, Director of Human Resources and Development, RTA.



“The training programme, which is part of RTA’s plan to prepare young national talents for the future, is designed to meet the highest international standards in training and qualifying Emirati staff,” she added.





