RTA implements Quick Wins at Ras Al Khor–Al Meydan Intersection

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has implemented Quick Wins for the traffic coming from Ras Al Khor towards Al Meydan Street Interchange. The works include widening the right-turn for vehicles coming from Ras Al Khor towards Al Meydan Street Interchange by increasing the number of lanes from two to three. This improvement, scheduled for completion on August 10, will enhance traffic flow between Ras Al Khor Industrial Area and Nad Al Sheba, and facilitate the movement of vehicles heading towards Al Meydan Street Intersection and the surrounding areas.

These improvements reflect RTA’s ongoing commitment to keeping pace with the accelerating urban development and population growth witnessed across the Emirate. Through the continuous enhancement of road infrastructure and the broader transport network, RTA aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce travel times, alleviate congestion, and enhance road safety for all users.

This improvement, which increases the number of lanes from two to three for vehicles coming from Ras Al Khor towards Al Meydan Street Interchange, will play a major role in enhancing the mobility experience for vehicles heading towards Business Bay, Ghadeer Al Tair, Al Quoz, Al Safa, and the development projects surrounding these areas. This will be achieved by increasing the vehicle capacity from 1,800 to 2,700 vehicles per hour, a 30% increase. This will positively impact traffic flow and reduce congestion and waiting time at intersections during peak hours.

RTA is delivering these traffic improvements under a strategic plan that is regularly reviewed and updated. Roads selected for enhancement are identified based on four key inputs analysed concurrently: traffic studies, control centre, public feedback, and field monitoring conducted by RTA’s operational teams.