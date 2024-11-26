RTA Introduces Three Bus Routes, Including Route 108 to Global Village

Starting 29 November 2024, Dubai’s Roads, and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch three public bus routes, including Route 108, which directly connects Satwa Bus Station to Global Village. This initiative aims to boost tourism by adding a new route while enhancing existing services for Global Village visitors.

This route will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and during special events. Service hours are from 2:00 PM to 1:00 AM the next day, with 11 trips per direction daily and a 60-minute frequency.

RTA is launching also two new routes, route F63, a metro feeder service, will connect Al Ras Metro Station to Union Bus Station via Al Khaleej Street and Naif Street. Meanwhile, Route J05 will provide a link between Mira Community and Dubai Studio City, passing through Neshama Townhouses.



Upgrading Other Routes

On the same date, RTA will streamline several bus routes to enhance passengers’ daily commutes, ensuring more comfortable journeys. Route 5 will be modified to operate in both directions between Abu Hail Bus Station and Union Bus Station, no longer serving Al Ras Metro Station. Similarly, Route 14 will be adjusted to operate in two directions, terminating at Business Bay Metro Station. Route 33 will be shortened to end at Karama Bus Station instead of Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

Additionally, Route 91 will be adjusted to cover the Business Bay in the direction of Jebel Ali Bus Station and serve the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) stop in both directions.

Route J02 will be shortened to expedite commuting between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Production City. Similarly, Route J04 will be adjusted to include Sports City while reducing stops in Dubai Studio City.

Route F38 will be adjusted to serve Al Jurf Heights Group. Route F39 will be adjusted to include Etihad Mall. Route X92 will be modified to serve DMCC Metro Stop en route to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and reduce stops at Dubai Investment Park.

RTA will undertake improvements on 30 bus routes, namely: 7, 13D, 14, 20A, 21A, 21B, 30, 32C, 33, 34, 43, 44, 63E, 67, 91, DH1, E700, F05, F07, F26, F23, F38, F39, F54, F63, J01, J02, J04, J05, and X92 to better align with the arrival times.

RTA reiterates its standing commitment to expanding the public bus network and improving its integration with other modes of public transport, such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. Enhancing connectivity across these modes will position public transport as the preferred choice for mobility within the emirate.

