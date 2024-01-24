RTA issues 67k permits for practising professional passenger transport in 2023

In 2023, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued 67,341 permits for practising the passenger transport profession. The figure encompasses 6,883 permits for school transport drivers, 20,483 permits for limousine chauffeurs, 30,215 permits for taxi drivers, 6,813 permits for school transport attendants and 2,947 permits for the Naqel service, which facilitates passenger transport from other emirates to Dubai.

The issuance of permits practising the passenger transport profession achieved a growth rate of about 25% in 2023, compared to 2022, and an increase of 69% over the year 2021.

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of the Driver Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA said: “The issuance of 67,341 permits in 2023 for practising passenger transport professions, including those for school transport attendants, was a direct response to the escalating demand and consistent growth in training, qualification, and licensing services for drivers associated with franchised transport, limousine, and school transport companies.”

To keep pace with this growth in training and qualification programmes carried out in collaboration with new institutes such as the Belhasa Institute, the Emirates Transport Driving Institute, and the Eco-Drive Driving Institute. These institutes contributed to training and qualifying drivers to meet the soaring demand experienced by passenger transport companies across the emirate.

RTA directly oversees the training and qualifying of drivers facilitated through training courses conducted in coordination with the concerned authorities, whereas RTA’s accredited driving institutes cater to training and qualifying drivers.

Passenger transport drivers and attendants are being subjected to a variety of foundational, supplementary, and rehabilitation courses all of which bear international accreditation and are endorsed by globally recognised urban transport institutions, including the prestigious British Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

The issuance of permits for the profession within Dubai has seen a sustained growth over the previous years. The numbers and percentages recorded up to the end of 2023 reflect the vigorous economic activity in the emirate and consolidate its standing as a premier global destination for investment and tourism.

RTA is committed to enhancing the satisfaction of individual and corporate customers through launching various initiatives adhering to the highest international standards. This approach contributes to sustaining Dubai's global leadership in passenger transport and RTA’s vision as the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility.

