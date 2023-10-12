RTA issues the first permit to trial autonomous vehicles (AV) in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Cruise, a self-driving technology company, began supervised testing of Chevrolet Bolt-based autonomous vehicles in Jumeirah 1 area.



This testing of the Cruise autonomous technology with a safety driver present is the fruitful result of joint efforts of RTA and Cruise following successful data collection efforts and testing on closed test tracks.



Separately, Cruise has been running driverless ridehail service in the USA since February 2022. During a recent trip to San Francisco, RTA’s technical team took Cruise rides which confirmed RTA’s confidence in Cruise’s technology.



The trial is also considered a step forward on the way to ensure RTA’s strategic objectives to make the experience the MENA’s first autonomous transportation a success along with elevating Dubai’s autonomous pioneership in the region, enhancing its global leadership in autonomous mobility and fostering its aspirations of becoming the world’s smartest city. Such an endeavour, necessitating investment in smart mobility and the application of sophisticated technologies, aligns with RTA’s commitment to bolster the wellbeing and safety of Dubai’s residents, tourists, and visitors.



Cruise will validate autonomous driving safety and performance of Cruise AVs in Dubai and the compatibility of the AV’s requirements on the digital and physical infrastructure for the target area of operation in Jumeirah 1.



The team will also work on making performance of the autonomous technology during the tests and demonstrations showing the maturity of the Cruise’s vehicles, especially during critical traffic situations in Dubai. Initial stages of the Dubai road tests of Cruise autonomous vehicles will include a safety driver present behind the wheel.



In the same context, RTA achieved a historic milestone with issuing the first permit to trial Autonomous Vehicles (AV) in Dubai. The trial permit was officially handed-over to Cruise, with whom RTA has a partnership agreement to operate autonomous vehicles to offer taxi and e-hailing services in the emirate of Dubai in future.



All these tireless efforts are in line achieving the Vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai, to convert 25% of the trips to be autonomous by 2030, RTA is committed to implement the highest standards and provide a comprehensive system to enable Autonomous Taxi to operate safely in Dubai in the upcoming years.





