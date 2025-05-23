RTA Launches “Advanced Leadership” Programme to Hone Leadership Skills and Meet Future Demands

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the Advanced Leadership programme, aimed at preparing a select group of Emirati professionals from the second and third leadership tiers for high-impact roles across the organisation. The programme reflects RTA’s commitment to investing in national talent, sharpening their capabilities, and cultivating a generation equipped to lead Dubai’s future and contribute to the emirate’s comprehensive development journey.

RTA aims to empower future-ready leaders capable of driving strategic and transformational projects, advancing the Authority’s goals, and contributing to development and modernisation across Dubai and the UAE. A total of 22 participants have been selected, comprising directors and their deputies. Their leadership competencies are being assessed in collaboration with global strategic partners through immersive environments that simulate real-world challenges.

The programme reflects RTA’s commitment to strategic investment in human capital. Built on a competency framework developed with international partners, it defines structured leadership development pathways, ensuring globally benchmarked training and offering participants a distinctive learning experience.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “The launch of the Advanced Leadership programme aligns with the Human Resources Strategy 2025–2030, which aims to strengthen the readiness of national talent, enhance the employee experience, and foster a culture of innovation and diversity within a sustainable and motivating work environment. The programme also supports the broader strategic objectives of the Emirate of Dubai, and RTA in particular, by aligning with global trends in government service and proactively anticipating future developments.”

She added: “The programme comprises a year-long, intensive learning journey made up of seven modules grounded in the latest leadership and management practices. Delivered by a distinguished group of experts, it includes theoretical elements such as strategic planning and decision-making simulations, self-leadership, and building high-performing teams. It also covers change leadership, sustainability and wellbeing, and the management of major projects. Each module is carefully crafted to strengthen the capabilities of second and third-tier leaders, enabling them to meet future demands, support Dubai’s comprehensive development journey, and strengthen RTA’s standing across all levels.”

The programme is tailored to develop Emirati talent across RTA’s sectors and agencies, preparing them for senior leadership roles within the Authority and the wider government ecosystem. Participants are exposed to global best practices through a diverse blend of theoretical and practical activities designed to strengthen individual capabilities and empower them to lead teams with a high degree of efficiency.

