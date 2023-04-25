RTA launches digital platform to issue clearance certificates for infrastructure works in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a digital platform for issuing clearance certificates related to infrastructure works carried out within the Right-of-Way, using the electronic No-Objection Certificates (eNOC) system. The platform was set up in collaboration with the concerned government agencies and establishments to issue final completion certificates to businesses operating in Dubai's infrastructure sector such as contracting and consulting firms.

By automating services, RTA seeks to bolster Dubai's pioneering efforts in digital transformation and its standing among the top smart cities through continued innovation and digital collaborations with partners. The process is characterised by an enhanced operational efficiency of digital services, transforming it into a key platform for providing service to customers.

Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA said: “The eNOC service enables all contractors and consultants who have completed infrastructure works, including road and transportation projects, to apply for online clearance certificates. The eNOC issued verifies that the project has been duly completed, enabling them to claim their financial dues related to the project completion, ultimately saving customers’ time and effort.

“The digital processing of the service is 30% faster compared to the previous conventional process. During the initial months of the service launch, customers satisfaction rating soared to 91%” she noted.

“The aim of service digitisation is to enhance the experience of customers such as contractors and providers of infrastructure-related services, when applying for clearance certificates in compliance with Article (14) of the Executive Council’s Resolution No. (54) of 2021 governing works within the Right-Of-Way. The Resolution made it mandatory for contractors to obtain clearance certificates upon project completion; otherwise, they will be responsible for any delays associated with the obtaining of the certificate as stipulated in the Resolution,” concluded bin Adai.

