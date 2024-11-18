RTA Launches Initiatives to Enhances Taxi Services

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a series of initiatives and measures aimed at enhancing taxi service performance across the emirate, with a focus on improving passenger experience, comfort, and safety.

These efforts align with RTA’s commitment to providing high-quality transportation services and its ongoing drive to elevate standards within the taxi sector. The initiatives reaffirm RTA’s dedication to promoting a clean and sustainable transport environment, enhancing the experience for all taxi users, including residents, tourists, and visitors from around the world.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, stated, “The initiatives include intensifying awareness and training programmes for drivers as well as instructors at companies and driving schools, encouraging the driers to maintain vehicle cleanliness and increasing the provision of uniforms to them. Additionally RTA has launched a pilot phase to use high-quality air fresheners in more than 500 airport taxis, AI-based monitoring to detect smoking via in-car cameras, and inspection campaigns across taxis in the emirate will be intensified to further promote vehicle cleanliness.”

Impact Measurement

Shakri continued, “The Public Transport Agency has implemented a metric to assess the impact of new initiatives aimed at improving taxi cleanliness standards. This includes the introduction of a monthly operational index covering both vehicle and driver cleanliness and tracking cleanliness-related observations per 100,000 Hala Taxi trips. Additionally, customer satisfaction surveys and mystery shopper assessments, focusing on vehicle and driver cleanliness, will be conducted semi-annually starting in 2025.

“These initiatives are part of RTA’s unwavering efforts to enhance the quality of transportation services in Dubai, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey for all passengers. They align with Dubai’s ambitious vision to cultivate a clean and sustainable environment, underscoring RTA’s commitment to innovation and excellence across the board to deliver services that meet the expectations of Dubai’s residents and visitors,” concluded Shakri.

