RTA launches new weekend-only bus route on February 9

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is introducing a new weekend-exclusive bus route, W20, which is set to commence on February 9, 2024. Operating from Friday to Sunday between 5 pm and 11 pm, this service will offer half-hourly departures, connecting Stadium Metro Station with Al Mamzar Beach. This service is run for the convenience of bus riders, especially Al Mamzar beachgoers.

RTA also intends to optimise several public bus routes to elevate the daily transportation experience for passengers, ensuring smoother, more comfortable journeys to various destinations across the emirate. These improvements are set to streamline the mobility of bus commuters and reduce travel times.

Improvements include renaming Route 11B as Route 11 to enhance the bus user experience. Additionally, Routes 16A and 16B are being rerouted and renamed to be Routes 16 and 25, respectively. Route 16 will start from Al Rashdiya Bus Station and head to Al Awir, while Route 25 will start from the Gold Souq Bus Station with Al Rashdiya as destination.

More modifications will be made for certain bus routes to enhance the daily travel experience for passengers: Route F62 will be extended to include Dubai Festival City and the Al Garhoud neighbourhood. Route C04 is set to extend to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Routes 103 and 106 will offer direct, non-stop services from main stations to the Global Village. Route E303 is being rerouted via Al Ittihad Street to Sharjah. From the same date, routes 16A, 16B, 64A will be discontinued. Additionally, RTA’s Public Transport Agency will introduce journey time improvements for the following 13 bus routes: 5, 7, 62, 81, 110, C04, C09, E306, E307A, F12, F15, F26, and SH1 to ensure faster travel times for passengers.

RTA reaffirms its standing commitment to broaden the public bus network and enhance its integration with other public transport modes, including the metro, tram, and marine transport means. It believes that the development of interconnectedness among various transport modes will make them the ideal mobility choice across the emirate.

