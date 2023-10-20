RTA launches Premium Customer Card to promote customers’ happiness and satisfaction

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently launched a Premium Customer Card for distinguished corporate and individual clients. The move is in line with RTA’s direction to enhance the happiness and satisfaction of all customers with the services provided at RTA’s customer happiness centres across Dubai.

The Premium Customer Card programme introduced by RTA seeks to elevate customer happiness and satisfaction through facilitating services for individuals, companies, and entities of Dubai's business community. It resonates with the government's direction to foster wellbeing in all respects and enhance the welfare of the community through offering holders’ access to an array of exclusive benefits and services.

RTA started the distribution of the Premium Customer Card to its esteemed customers through a link sent to their smartphones via text messages. Holders of this digital card need to present it when visiting RTA’s service outlets to avail an array of numerous benefits. To date, 40,000 customers have received this card under the initial batch. Subsequent batches are planned for distribution shortly.

The benefits on offer to holders of this Premium Customer Card include Fast Track access to services at RTA’s outlets, quick response to inquiries and phone calls through the Call Centre, exclusive vehicle inspection and registration services, and invitations to participate in various RTA events. Such rewards foster stronger bonds with customers and enhance their loyalty to RTA.

The beneficiaries from the Premium Customer Card are the customers who usually take part in RTA’s events and surveys, and the positive customers who initiate and propose creative ideas aimed to contribute to the sustained development of services across various channels.

The granting of these Premium Cards to customers was guided by the analysis of demographic and behavioural patterns of clients to understand their needs and expectations of RTA’s services and delivery channels.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.