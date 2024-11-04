RTA Launches Taxi-Sharing Pilot Service Between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Offering 75% Discount for Shared Rides

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new taxi-sharing pilot service that enables passengers to share rides between Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to provide a convenient, fast, and affordable transportation option. This pilot service duration is six months and based on the outcomes it might be expanded in other locations in the future.

“Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi were selected after a thorough analysis of potential routes for the shared taxi service between the two emirates. This initiative aims to reduce travel costs, particularly for frequent commuters between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, both locations are well-connected to public transportation hubs and parking facilities”, said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

“The initiative would benefit passengers primarily by reducing costs by up to 75% when four passengers share a single taxi between the two emirates. In such cases, each passenger pays AED 66, sharing the cost rather than one passenger covering the full fare”, added Shakri.

Passengers can pay the fare via bank cards or nol cards. It’s important to note that the fare will be AED 132 per passenger when two riders share the taxi, and AED 88 when three passengers travel together.

Through this initiative, RTA aims to reduce traffic congestion by promoting shared rides in a single taxi, benefiting the environment by reducing carbon emissions and limiting unlicensed transport services. Furthermore, passengers can enjoy safe, smooth, and comfortable journeys in RTA taxis, which are equipped with safety features such as cameras connected to the Operations Control Centre and systems for monitoring driver performance.

