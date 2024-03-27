RTA obtains ISO certificate in training passenger transport drivers

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been certified as compliant with ISO 29994:2021 standards. In the process, RTA is marked as the first organisation worldwide in the roads and transport industry to obtain such certification.

Nabeel Yousuf Al-Ali, Director of Driver Affairs, RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said, “Obtaining this ISO certification in training passenger transport drivers underscores RTA’s commitment to the top global practices. This milestone achievement is a certification that the quality of training services in place at the RTA conforms to the top international standards and practices.

“This achievement culminates a series of initiatives and improvement projects introduced to enhance the procedures, systems, curricula, and tools of training passenger transport drivers to align with the highest international standards. It had been reflected in the certification of training programmes and modules as well as instructors at the Drivers Affairs Department by several institutions specialising in urban transport such as the British Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). It had involved the design, development, and endorsement of training systems, alongside continuous updates to training programmes as evidenced in obtaining a Level 3 Diploma by instructors of the Drivers Affairs Department. The programme is based on deep knowledge of the latest training techniques and methodologies to carry out tasks more effectively,” noted Al Ali.

“Obtaining this certificate bolsters RTA’s leadership position in training passenger transport drivers, thereby advancing functional competence, and elevating the quality of training methodologies and deliverables. Such efforts enhance the quality of the passenger transport service in Dubai and contribute to RTA’s vision as the World Leader in Seamless sustainable mobility,” he concluded.

