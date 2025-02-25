RTA Offers Free Wi-Fi Across 29 Bus and Marine Transport Stations in Collaboration with e&

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the rollout of the free Wi-Fi service in collaboration with e& (Etisalat), at 17 public bus stations and 12 marine transport stations as part of an initiative to enhance the commuter experience. The service enables public transport users to stay connected via their smartphones, tablets, and laptops while commuting.

Providing further details, Khaled AbdulRahman Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: "We had installed Wi-Fi devices across 29 bus and marine transport stations so far, and efforts are progressing swiftly to extend the service to all 43 RTA stations—comprising 21 bus stations and 22 marine transport stations. The remaining installations are expected to be completed by Q2 2025.

"This initiative is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation across all its services, catering to diverse segments of society in line with the UAE’s vision. Additionally, it reflects RTA’s commitment to enhancing the daily commuting experience—making journeys on buses and marine transport more enjoyable and rewarding—while contributing to Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s smartest and happiest city."

"The Wi-Fi service will undergo continuous evaluation to facilitate its expansion and enhancement in collaboration with e&, ensuring the highest quality connectivity for passengers using buses and marine transport across the emirate," Added Al Awadhi.

