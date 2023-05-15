RTA opens 3 new bus routes, improves others from May 19th to enhance integration between buses and metro

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to launch 3 new metro link bus routes in Dubai. The step aims to expand the reach of the local bus network and step up the integration with other mass transit means in the emirate, particularly the metro. Moreover, some improvements will be introduced on some other routes from the same date.

The first is Route 51, which will shuttle between Al Khail Gate and Business Bay Metro Station, at a frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours.

The second is Route SH1, which will commute between Dubai Mall Metro Station and Sobha Realty Metro Station, at a frequency of 60 minutes.

The third is Route YM1, which will operate between UAE Exchange Metro Station and Yiwu Market, at a frequency of 60 minutes.

RTA is modifying the path of Route F47 to terminate at the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station to shorten the journey. Those heading to Dubai Investments Park should use the current routes F51, F50, F48, and F46. Route 50 will end at the Business Bay Metro Station to cut the journey time. Passengers bound for Al Khail Gate should opt for the new Route 51. Route C15 will be extended to include Al Mamzar Beach Park bus stop to serve additional residential areas. Route E102 will also be extended to end at Al Jaffiliya Bus Station, thus the service from the CBD to Abu Dhabi Airport.

The Public Transport Agency will also make improvements to the journey times of 48 other bus routes, namely: 91A, C04, 91, 84, 81, 77, 67, 66, 64, 62, 61, 53, 51, 50, 29, 24, 22, 21, 17, 13, 8, 7C09, C15, C28, D03, E700, F01, F05, F06, F08, F10, F21, F26, F27, F30, F36, F47, F57, J01, N55, X02, X13, X22, X23, X28, X25 & X64.

RTA is always keen to expand the coverage of the public bus network and enhance the integration of buses with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. The improvement of public transport means will undoubtedly make public transport the best mobility choice in the emirate.

