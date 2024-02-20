RTA opens Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the opening of Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station, which serves the (Old Baladiya Road Area) and Gold Souq besides linking Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai Stations. The project is part of RTA's master plan to upgrade marine transport services and facilities to meet the growth seen by Dubai in various fields including tourist transport to which RTA attaches paramount importance as it contributes to raising the tourist profile of Dubai city.



Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency, RTA said: “The station underwent improvement works likewise the improvements that took place at Bur Dubai model station during the initial phase. The focus was placed on preserving the cultural identity, providing amenities for users, expanding sheltered waiting areas, and creating retail outlets to serve abra riders.”



“These works resulted in increasing revenues by as much as 27%, which is attributed to a 15% increase in the station's capacity as part of the development plan set for this station to fulfil the requirements of Dubai Code. The station has also earned a silver category Green Building Certification. The project scope encompassed upgrading the lighting and marina using sustainable materials,” added Bahrozyan.

The opening of this station marks a great addition to Dubai's marine transport sector as part of RTA’s master plan for the development of marine transport 2020-2023. Marine transport is a crucial transit mode in Dubai, serving over 17 million passengers per annum.



RTA is ramping up efforts to finalise the second phase of its project to upgrade two of the four traditional abra stations along Dubai Creek. This initiative is designed to enrich the experience of abra riders and step up the security & safety of marine transport stations.



Since the launch of the Dubai Water Canal, which links Dubai Creek with the Arabian Gulf, marine transport has experienced consistent growth in terms of transportation modes, stations, and riders. The sector is poised to see further improvement with the completion of the urban and touristic amenities on the shores of the canal as well as the construction of marine stations. The aim is to position marine transport as the ideal mobility choice for citizens, residents and tourists savouring picturesque tourist and urban structures overlooking the Dubai Creek, Water Canal.

