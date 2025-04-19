RTA Opens Key Bridge Linking Jumeirah Street to Al Mina Street Towards Infinity Bridge

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a key bridge connecting Jumeirah Street to Al Mina Street in the direction of the Infinity Bridge. Spanning 985 metres, the newly launched structure features two lanes and can accommodate up to 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The bridge is part of Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which extends 4.8 kilometres from the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street.

RTA remains committed to implementing the directives of Dubai’s leadership to address the emirate’s growing urban and population needs along Al Shindagha Corridor by developing projects that enhance the road network and traffic flow in the area.

As such, the new bridge will ease congestion and significantly reduce travel time by 67% - from 12 minutes to 4 minutes - for motorists traveling from Jumeirah Street towards Infinity Bridge via Al Mina Street, through providing uninterrupted traffic flow across the new bridge without the need to stop at traffic signals.

Phase 4 also includes five additional bridges totalling 3.1 kilometres in length, designed to accommodate 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes. The scope covers 4.8 kilometres of road enhancements, along with upgrades to key surface intersections on Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street. Two pedestrian bridges are also planned—one on Sheikh Rashid Road and another on Al Mina Street.

Another key milestone is expected in Q2 2025 with the scheduled completion of a 780-metre, three-lane bridge connecting Infinity Bridge to Al Wasl Street via Al Mina Street. Once operational, the bridge will support up to 4,800 vehicles per hour.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.