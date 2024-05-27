RTA Opens Registration for 4th Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport in 2025

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces the opening of registration for the 4th Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2025, under the theme: "Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone.”



Participants can register for the challenge through the dedicated website for this global competition:

(https://sdchallenge.awardsplatform.com). The names of the finalists will be announced in October this year, and the winning company will be unveiled in September 2025 during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, with the winning company receiving a prize of 3 million dollars.



The fourth edition of the challenge introduces a new competitive format under the Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone theme. This underscores RTA's commitment to enhancing Dubai's leadership in autonomous mobility technology across all levels. The challenge includes multiple integrated transportation systems in one area, enabling passengers to utilize various modes of self-driving transport.



Participants can join as either a consortium of more than one company or as a single entity integrating multiple autonomous transportation systems under one service umbrella. All leading companies with expertise in self-driving transport and integrating mobility systems are invited to participate.



Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport is part of RTA's strategy to enhance Dubai's profile in self-driving transport and align with the government's drive to transform 25% of all mobility trips in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030. This challenge serves as a global platform, bringing together experts, technology manufacturers, researchers, and academics to develop the best ideas and visions that support the Dubai government’s g objectives and RTA’s strategic goal, "Smart Dubai," as well as the Government's Smart City initiative.









