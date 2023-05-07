RTA opens two smart customer happiness centres; in Al Manara and ‎Al Kifaf

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated two smart ‎customer happiness centres; one located in Al Manara and the other in Al ‎Kifaf, as part of a master plan to expand ‎ service offerings in line with UAE's digital government strategy. The two centres deliver seamless ‎automated customer services using smart devices smoothly, without ‎human intervention, in order to further enhance ‎ customer satisfaction.‎

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of ‎Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority stated‎: “RTA is ‎committed to enhancing its customer services and fostering ‎ the shift to ‎smart channels to boost the digital adoption rates. This initiative aligns with ‎the ‎vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-‎President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the ‎directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al ‎Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to ‎transform Dubai into the world's smartest city. Offering exceptional services ‎and a performance that surpasses customer expectations is essential for ‎fostering the happiness of Dubai's residents and visitors.”‎

‎“The conversion of the customer happiness centres in Al Manara and Al Kifaf ‎into smart centres is part of the RTA's plan to evolve these centres into fully ‎smart and hybrid centres. This aligns with the Dubai Government's Services ‎‎360 vision and their strategy to reduce the number of centres. ‎

‎“The plan entails the transformation of the Al Twar customer happiness centre ‎into a smart centre in the first half of this year, followed by Umm Ramool ‎customer happiness centre, which will become a hybrid centre in ‎‎2024. Additionally, Deira and Al Barsha customer happiness centres are scheduled ‎for migrating to hybrid centres in 2025,” Al Tayer added.‎

Customer experience

During a tour of Al Manara Customer Happiness Centre, Al Tayer was briefed ‎on the centre’s facilities, which have been designed in accordance ‎ with the top ‎global customer service practices. The goal is to promote customer service v ‎providing easy access to services and interactive communication with ‎RTA's call centre staff via video chat technology ensuring offering instant ‎services as well as support and guidance from service consultants using ‎dedicated platforms. This contributes to delivering excellent services that please ‎customers and enhance their experience across all channels.‎

Al Manara Centre features ‎ several outlets such as smart kiosks, website, smart ‎apps, service consultants, and video chat. The comprehensive ‎ improvements seen by ‎the centre included increasing the number of services offered from 72 to 239 ‎services and boosting operational efficiency. It is anticipated that the number ‎of transactions processed by the centre will rise from 23,000 in 2022 to ‎‎45,000 transactions by the end of this year.‎

Rounding off his tour, Al Tayer called upon RTA employees to redouble their ‎efforts and set achieving customers' happiness and expectations as a priority.‎

