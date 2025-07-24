RTA Partners with e& to Provide Free Wi-Fi on All Intercity Buses

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with e&, has completed the rollout of free Wi-Fi on all its 259 intercity buses. The initiative is designed to enhance the daily commuting experience for passengers travelling between Dubai and other emirates of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Fujairah.

Passengers can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout their journey using smartphones, tablets, or laptops. The service enables them to stay connected to work, manage personal commitments, and browse the internet while on the move.

This initiative forms part of RTA’s broader efforts to accelerate digital transformation across its services, ensuring they meet the needs of all segments of the community. It aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy and reflects RTA’s commitment to enhancing daily mobility by making bus journeys more enjoyable and productive. The move also supports Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s smartest and happiest city.

The service will be subject to continuous and rigorous evaluation, in collaboration with e&, with a view to expanding and enhancing its features. This approach ensures the provision of best-in-class Wi-Fi connectivity for intercity bus passengers as well as users of marine transport services across Dubai.