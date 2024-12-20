RTA reduces fare for Bus-On-Demand Service in Business Bay to AED 2

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reducing the fare for the Dubai Bus On-Demand service, effective today, Friday, 20 December, in the Business Bay area. The initiative is part of RTA’s strategy to support Dubai’s public transport network, enhance the integration between various transport modes and encourage more residents and visitors to use these efficient buses, known for speed and punctuality.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency stated: “Despite the high demand for this service in the Business Bay area, RTA has decided to reduce the fare from AED 5 to AED 2, making it more accessible to a broader segment of the community. Additionally, we plan to expand the service to cover 10 areas by the end of the first half of 2025, with a fleet of 41 buses.”

He added: “The fare reduction initiative for the Bus-On-Demand service in Business Bay area will enhance traffic flow, contributing to smoother movement in this vital area. The service is expected to witness broader uptake among public transport users, particularly as the fare reduction applies to a vital area. Additionally, it facilitates travel between two adjacent areas, enhancing integration within the public transport network and enabling passengers to reach their destinations quickly and safely.

“The Bus-On-Demand initiative is based on a system that responds to passenger requests through the smart Dubai Bus On-Demand app. The app connects selected areas using small public buses, allowing users to determine their route from the starting point to their destination and pay the fare directly via the app. The service provides an innovative solution for first- and last-mile trips, bridging the gap between passengers’ residences and the nearest public transport stations,” concluded Shakri.

