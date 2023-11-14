RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Al Ittihad Road

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority RTA), and the Dubai Police General Headquarters, decided to reduce the speed limit on Al Ittihad Road, between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge, from 100 km/h to 80 km/h, effective November 20, 2023.

This decision, which has been coordinated with the Dubai Police General HQ, is based on a recent study that reviewed the number of entrances/exits, proximity of intersections, recurrence of traffic accidents, and recent improvements and developments in the area.

Traffic signs along Al Ittihad Road, in the sector between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge, will be updated to reflect the new maximum speed of 80 km/h instead of the previous 100 km/h. To enhance drivers’ awareness, red lines will mark the beginning of the speed reduction zone as per the applicable traffic safety standards.

RTA is keen to carry out regular reviews of speed limits on Dubai's main roads. In doing so, RTA is guided by the Speed Management Manual in Dubai as well as the latest international practices. The manual sets criteria to strike an optimal balance between speed limits, traffic flow, and incident rates.

RTA stressed the importance of collaborating with Dubai Police General HQ in making joint preventive measures, such as the adjustment of radars. The modification of speed limits is subject to various factors and engineering standards, including road design speed and the actual speed observed by most drivers (85th percentile speed). Other parameters include urbanisation along the road, pedestrian activity, the presence of vital facilities, the history of traffic accidents, and traffic volume on the road.

