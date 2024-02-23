RTA registers intellectual property in "Governance Maturity Assessment"

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the registration of intellectual property of a guide and working mechanism in Governance Maturity Assessment. The registration process was carried out by the Internal Audit Department of RTA.



The registration of intellectual property for the Governance Maturity Assessment Guide has been completed with the Ministry of Economy in the United Arab Emirates by an international company specialised in worldwide intellectual property registration.



“This achievement enhances governance practices within Roads and Transport Authority and represents a new milestone in the series of RTA's numerous accomplishments. It strengthens RTA’s efforts as a leader in corporate governance. The guide, which has been registered, establishes a mechanism that aids in assessing maturity across multiple dimensions,” said Sheikha Ahmed Al Jarman, Executive Director of Internal Audit, RTA.



“The registration of the Governance Maturity Assessment Guide, enhances RTA's position regionally and globally, aligning with its vision as The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility. The RTA has provided a work environment conducive to creativity, innovation, and excellence, resulting in the registration of this intellectual property. It is also a manifestation of RTA's values in pursuit of leadership,” Al Jarman concluded.

