RTA Resumes Marine Transport Service at Water Canal & Business Bay After Enhancements

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has resumed marine transport operations to serve residential areas around the Water Canal and Business Bay, following the completion of enhancement works. The service now operates on two lines, connecting key tourist attractions in these areas. RTA continues to enhance Dubai’s public and tourist marine transport services to better serve residents and visitors, ensuring customer satisfaction through improved service quality and seamless integration with soft mobility options like bicycles and e-scooters accessible at nearby stations. Additionally, RTA maintains coordination with all stakeholders in Dubai to meet customer service demands and achieve Dubai’s goals of improving quality of life as outlined in RTA’s strategic objectives.

Khalaf Hassan Abdullah Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “The aim of developing and resuming the operation of these lines is to efficiently achieve our objectives of supporting the economy, enhancing the quality of projects & life, and serving waterfront development projects. Providing suitable infrastructure for these waterfront developments facilitates public movement to and from these projects and enhances their attractiveness as well. It enhances the service to tourist destinations and residential areas in Dubai, contributing to the growth of marine transport users in line with the comprehensive marine transport plan 2020-2030, which caters to the needs of developers.”

The first line, DC2, operates from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Monday to Saturday, and from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Sundays, with intervals between 30 and 50 minutes. This line connects Waterfront, Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, and Sheikh Zayed Road stations, providing a convenient transport option for commuters traveling to and from key business and leisure hubs in the area.

The second line, DC3, operates from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It connects Al Jaddaf Station with the Dubai Design District Marine Transport Station, operating in both directions. This line offers an efficient and convenient transport option for passengers between these two areas, particularly those seeking to connect to Creek Metro Station on the Green Line from the Dubai Design District. The service runs every 35 minutes, providing seamless access to and from the area, with a fare of just AED 2 per stop on both lines.

For more information on trip details, lines, and services offered, please visit RTA’s website (www.rta.ae) or smart applications.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.