RTA Rolls Out Academic Scholarship Programme for the academic year 25–26

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolls out the Academic Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2025–2026. The Programme aims at investing in national talent and preparing qualified cadres to meet RTA’s future needs. This year, 20 candidates have been selected to study within the United Arab Emirates as part of RTA’s commitment to nurturing young talent and equipping them with knowledge and skills on a par with the highest international standards.

The programme forms part of RTA’s strategy to support national talent and achieve Emiratisation objectives by meeting its future needs across majors and strategic projects. The programme includes familiarising students with career pathways after graduation and enabling them to explore the various fields of work available at RTA and how they can contribute to them.

Scholarship recipients will study at a select group of leading universities in the UAE, including the American University of Sharjah, University of Sharjah, University of Dubai, Zayed University, and the Higher Colleges of Technology. Study fields include Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Intelligent Systems Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Systems and Business Analytics, Mechatronics, Robotics, and other vital fields that support RTA’s operational and service plans.

The Academic Scholarship Programme is one of RTA’s distinguished annual initiatives, with between 10 and 20 students from targeted categories sponsored each year. The initiative aims to provide RTA with qualified national cadres capable of meeting future requirements and enhancing its ability to deliver innovative solutions that address the needs of Dubai’s infrastructure and transport sector.