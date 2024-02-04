RTA signs agreement with Shamal Holding to develop entry/exit points for Dubai Harbour

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the infrastructure of road networks to meet the needs of Dubai's urban expansion and demographic growth, and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has entered into a strategic partnership with ‘Shamal Holding,’ a leading diversified investment firm managing a portfolio of extraordinary investments, experiences, and assets. Under the agreement, RTA will undertake the construction of a two-lane bridge in each direction spanning 1500 metres. The bridge extends from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour, an exceptional seafront district that hosts the region’s marina.

6000 Vehicles Per Hour

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA expressed his delight with the signing of the agreement with ‘Shamal Holding’ to provide a direct entry/exit for Dubai Harbour to ease the movement of visitors and residents. “RTA would construct a bridge of two lanes in each direction spanning 1,500 metres and accommodating 6,000 vehicles per hour. The bridge extends from the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai) to Dubai Harbour Street. It passes by the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour,” explained Al Tayer.

“The project also includes surface improvements at four intersections along the bridge: the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, the intersection of Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street, the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street, and Dubai Harbour Street. When completed, the project will improve the flow of traffic and reduce the travel time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes,” he added.

Extraordinary Seafront District

His Excellency Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding, said; “We are pleased to collaborate with the Roads and Transport Authority to accomplish this strategic project, which represents a major turning point in the development of the Dubai Harbour district. This aligns with our plans and aspirations to offer the best integrated community in terms of quality of life and the well-being of residents and visitors. Upon its completion, the bridge will provide free traffic flow to and from Dubai Harbour, which occupies an exceptional location on the scenic seafront of the Emirate of Dubai. This project is part of our commitment to building extraordinary residential and tourist communities, in line with the urban and architectural development plans of Dubai. We also appreciate the unlimited support and cooperation from the Roads and Transport Authority in achieving the future aspirations of the Emirate in all our projects.”

Dubai Harbour stands out for its prime location, nestled between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah, in proximity to iconic landmarks like Burj Al Arab and Expo Dubai. The seafront district is an exceptional lifestyle destination, boasting iconic vistas and a convenient location. It combines a wide range of living, retail, and hospitality choices. It is also home to Skydive Dubai, featuring a 770-metre-long runway that extends 550 metres into the Arabian Gulf.

